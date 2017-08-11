Schrijven is gewoon storytelling

Schrijven is niets meer dan verhalen vertellen. In mijn cursussen koppel ik regelmatig terug naar de wijze waarop regisseurs hun verhaal opbouwen én vertellen. Het zijn wetmatigheden die voor elke vorm van storytelling gelden.

Daarom is de online cursus storytelling die Pixar gratis aanbiedt, zo geweldig: The Art of Storytelling.

Deel 1 (We are all storytellers) staat al online, deel 2 (Characters) vind je hier, en deel 3 (Story structure) is ook al gepubliceerd, evenals deel 4 (visual language). De delen 5 en 6 volgen binnenkort.

De allereerste les (introduction to storytelling) herbergt al direct een waarheid als een koe: write about what you know. Of dacht je soms dat dat niet kan wanneer je een verhaal over monsters vertelt? Echt wel!

Als extraatje volgen hier de Rules of Sorytelling, oorspronkelijk getwitterd door Emma Coats, Pixar’s Story Artist. Vervang het woord ‘story’ door het woord ‘column’ and you are ready to go!